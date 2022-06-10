Muncy went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, five RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the White Sox.

Muncy was activated from the injured list Thursday, and he began his productive day with a two-RBI double in the fifth inning. He added a three-run home run in the following frame, tallying his fourth long ball of the campaign. Muncy is hitting just .159/.329/.297 across 173 plate appearances on the season, though it's possible he finds his stride at the dish after having some additional time to get healthy.