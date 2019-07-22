Dodgers' Max Muncy: Homers in win over Marlins

Muncy went 1-for-3 with a home run, two RBI, two runs scored and a walk during Sunday's 9-0 win over the Marlins.

Muncy gave his club an early lead with a two-run home run to left-center in the first inning. He later walked and scored a run, giving him his fourth multi-run effort in the last six games. Muncy also has three home runs to go along with six RBI during that span and will look to keep it going in the next series at home against the Angels.