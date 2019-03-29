Muncy went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI in the Dodgers' 12-5 Opening Day win over the Diamondbacks.

Muncy had a slow spring training, but he was able to get his regular season off on the right foot, cranking a seventh-inning solo blast off Matt Koch. The 28-year-old burst onto the scene last year with 35 long balls and a sterling .973 OPS over 395 at-bats, so he's off to a good start as he tries to show he's maintained his power-hitting ways heading into 2019.