Muncy went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, two walks and an additional run in a 4-0 win against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

Muncy singled and scored in the second inning, walked in the third, homered in the seventh and walked again in the ninth. Despite missing some time recently with a knee injury, the 32-year-old has picked up right where he left off with a .361/.425/.750 slash line and four home runs in nine September games.