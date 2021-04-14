Muncy went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, a walk and two RBI in Tuesday's win over Colorado.

Muncy belted a double in the fourth inning to score the Dodgers' sixth run, then capped the scoring with a solo shot to center field in the sixth. He also drew his 10th walk of the campaign, putting him one behind Mike Trout for the MLB lead. Muncy's hot hitting and keen eye has pushed his season stat line to an impressive .400/.543/.686, and he has contributed a pair of homers and seven RBI on the season.