Muncy went 4-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI in Saturday's 9-2 win over the Rockies on Saturday.

Muncy slammed a homer in back-to-back innings to finish out Saturday's game. It was the 20th and 21st long balls this season, marking his first multi-homer game. The 30-year-old is slashing .278/.418/.579 and is leading the Dodgers with 57 RBI. He rides a current seven-game hitting streak.