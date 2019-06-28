Dodgers' Max Muncy: Homers twice in win
Muncy went 3-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI, three runs scored, and a walk during Thursday's 12-8 win over the Rockies.
Muncy got on the board with a solo home run in the second inning and added a two-run shot in the seventh to complete his big game. He came in with just one hit in his last 12 at-bats, so perhaps a four-game set at Coors Field came at just the right time for the slugger. Muncy's OPS now sits at an impressive .932 for the season.
