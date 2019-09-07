Dodgers' Max Muncy: Hoping to return Friday

Muncy (wrist) hopes to be activated off the 10-day injured list to start Friday against the Mets, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

The 29-year-old began fielding groundballs and taking swings this week and expects to progress enough to rejoin the Dodgers next weekend. Muncy has been sidelined since Aug. 28, when he sustained a small crack in his right wrist after he was hit by a pitch.