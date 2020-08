Muncy hyperextended elbow on a play at first base during Tuesday's loss to the Giants, but he was able to stay in the game, Michael J. Duarte of NBC LA reports.

The play occurred in the sixth inning when Muncy reached for a throw. The 30-year-old insisted that he was fine, however, and played out the remainder of the 11-inning contest. Muncy was included in Wednesday's lineup before the game was postponed, so the issue does not appear to be of concern.