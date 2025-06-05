Muncy is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mets.

The Dodgers and Mets are wrapping up their series with a day game after a night game, and southpaw David Peterson is on the hill for New York, so the left-handed-hitting Muncy will get the afternoon off. Miguel Rojas will check in at third base in place of Muncy, who went 7-for-19 with five home runs, three walks, 11 RBI and six runs while starting in each of the past five contests.