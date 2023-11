Muncy signed a two-year, $24 million contract extension with the Dodgers on Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Muncy had a $14 million club option for the 2024 season, but the Dodgers will instead give him a new deal that keeps the 33-year-old slugger in Los Angeles through 2025 with a $10 million club option for 2026. Muncy slashed .212/.333/.475 across 482 plate appearances in 2023 while recording personal bests in home runs (36) and RBI (105).