Dodgers' Max Muncy: Joining minor-league camp
Muncy (oblique) was reassigned to minor-league camp Monday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
After he finishes recovering from his oblique injury, Muncy will likely play at Triple-A Oklahoma City. Muncy went 4-for-14 (.286) with two doubles and a triple for the Dodgers this spring. Muncy spent the entire 2017 season with Oklahoma City and compiled a .309/.414/.491 line over 110 games.
