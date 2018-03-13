Muncy (oblique) was reassigned to minor-league camp Monday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

After he finishes recovering from his oblique injury, Muncy will likely play at Triple-A Oklahoma City. Muncy went 4-for-14 (.286) with two doubles and a triple for the Dodgers this spring. Muncy spent the entire 2017 season with Oklahoma City and compiled a .309/.414/.491 line over 110 games.