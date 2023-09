Muncy went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Monday's 11-8 loss to the Padres.

Muncy has homered three times in his last four games while adding six RBI in that span. The infielder continues to display solid power with 35 long balls and a .493 slugging percentage through 120 contests this season. He's added 97 RBI, 84 runs scored and a stolen base despite batting a meager .208, though his on-base percentage is a respectable .331.