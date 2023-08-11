Muncy went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and a walk in a 2-1 win against Colorado on Thursday.

Muncy knocked in both Dodgers runs in the contest, swatting a solo shot to right field in the seventh inning and drawing a bases-loaded walk in the eighth. The long ball was his first in August and only his third hit -- Muncy came into the contest batting just .133 (2-for-15) in the month. The third baseman has, however, posted a 9:6 BB:K during that span, and he ranks fourth among qualified batters with a 16.4 percent walk rate on the season.