Muncy went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Monday's 8-2 win over the Giants.

Muncy gave the Dodgers the lead in the second inning, and they never looked back. The homer was his first since the All-Star break and his 10th of the year. The infielder is slashing .162/.312/.314 with 34 RBI, 41 runs scored and two stolen bases through 343 plate appearances.