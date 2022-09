Muncy went 1-for-4 with three RBI and a walk in Sunday's 11-2 win against San Diego.

Muncy missed the Dodgers' previous two games due to a left knee issue, but he was able to play as the designated hitter Sunday. The veteran notched a two-run single in the sixth inning and recorded another RBI with a bases-loaded walk in the following frame. Muncy has recorded exactly three RBI in each of the past three games in which he's played, pushing his total to 60 runs batted in on the season.