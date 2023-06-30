Muncy went 2-for-6 with a double, a run and three RBI in Thursday's 14-3 rout against the Rockies.

Muncy returned Tuesday from a stint on the injured list due to a hamstring strain, and he collected his first knock since being activated with a two-run double in the fourth inning Thursday. The slugger followed with a run-scoring single in the fifth for his first multi-hit performance since May 30. Muncy has been productive with 18 homers, 48 RBI and 41 runs on the campaign, and he's posted a respectable .321 OBP thanks to his 15.4 percent walk rate. However, his batting average currently sits at .192, which puts him in line to potentially finish below the Mendoza Line for the third time in the past four seasons.