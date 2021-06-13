Muncy has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

Muncy exited Friday's game with side tightness, and manager Dave Roberts said earlier Saturday that the infielder was going through tests to determine is he would have to go on the injured list. The severity of the strain isn't known at this point, but given that oblique injuries often lead to multi-week absences, Muncy seems likely to miss at least the rest of June, though he'll become eligible to be reinstated June 21. The Dodgers will likely provide further update later Saturday. Luke Raley was recalled in a corresponding roster move.