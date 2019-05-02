Muncy will start at first base and bat sixth against the Giants on Wednesday, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

Muncy was originally stationed on the bench with Madison Bumgarner on the mound for the Giants, but makes his way into the starting nine with David Freese scratched with a sore ankle. Muncy has hit lefties quite well in limited opportunities this season with a .292/.370/.708 slash line and two home runs in 27 plate appearances.