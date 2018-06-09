Dodgers' Max Muncy: Launches 10th homer
Muncy went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an RBI double in the Dodgers' 7-3 win over the Braves on Friday.
Muncy continues to produce at an impressive rate at the plate, as his latest multi-hit effort featured his 10th long ball in 122 at-bats, bringing his slash line up to .262/.368/.566. It's anyone's guess as to how long he's capable of sustaining this considering his lack of track record at the big-league level, but for the moment, the 27-year-old is providing excellent value.
