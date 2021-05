Muncy went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Saturday's 11-6 loss to the Giants.

Muncy slammed a leadoff home run in the sixth inning off Scott Kazmir Saturday. The 30-year-old has four long balls in his last seven games. On the season, he is slashing .282/.445/.552 with 12 homers, 28 RBI and 36 runs in 211 plate appearances. His current OPS of .997 is the best of his career.