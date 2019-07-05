Dodgers' Max Muncy: Launches 21st homer

Muncy went 1-for-3 with a home run and another run scored in Thursday's 5-1 victory over the Padres.

Muncy got the scoring started with a solo shot off starter Dinelson Lamet in the second inning. He then tacked on another run after getting hit by a pitch in the sixth. The 28-year-old has more than proven himself as a reliable source of power amid the Dodgers' potent lineup. Overall, he's slashing .276/.379/.543 with 21 home runs, 59 RBI and 51 runs scored.