Muncy went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, two RBI and a walk Monday in a 7-6 victory over Philadelphia.

Muncy went deep in the first inning to get his team on the board, and he plated another run in the seventh on a sacrifice fly to tie the game. He's exhibited plenty of power during July, as he's batting .318 with six home runs and 10 RBI over 18 games. Muncy sits with 34 extra-base hits, a .613 slugging percentage and an eye-popping 1.025 OPS through 78 games this season.