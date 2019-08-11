Dodgers' Max Muncy: Launches 28th homer

Muncy went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Saturday's 4-0 win over Arizona.

Muncy took Arizona starter Alex Young deep in the second inning, a 428-foot blast that landed in the center field seats. He also came around to score on a Russell Martin single in the fourth inning after getting aboard with a walk. Muncy is hitting .260/.370/.519 with 28 homers, 76 RBI and 78 run scored in 114 games this season.