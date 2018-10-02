Dodgers' Max Muncy: Launches 35th homer
Muncy went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored in Monday's win over the Rockies.
Muncy delivered a two-run blast over the fence in left-center field during the fifth inning to extend the Dodgers' lead to four. The 28-year-old has collected two RBI in each of the last three ballgames, and he finished the season with a .263/.391/.582 slash line through 137 games. Los Angeles is scheduled to match up with the Braves in the NLDS starting Thursday.
