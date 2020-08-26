Muncy went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and two walks in an extra-innings loss to the Giants on Tuesday.

Muncy kicked off the scoring in the contest with a 423-foot shot to right field to plate three runs in the first inning. The long ball was the second in as many games for Muncy, who appears to be working his way out of an extended slump. After hitting .129 (8-for-62) over the first 20 days of August, Muncy has gone 5-for-13 with a pair of homers, four walks and four RBI in his last four games.