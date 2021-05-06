Muncy went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, a walk, two runs scored and two RBI on Wednesday against the Cubs.

Muncy took Adbert Alzolay deep in the fourth inning for his fifth home run of the season. He clubbed another extra-base hit in the 10th inning to drive in his second run of the contest and temporarily gave the Dodgers a 4-3 lead. Though his power production has been sporadic early on, Muncy has gotten on base at a .432 clip and has 18 runs scored to to along with 14 RBI across 128 plate appearances.