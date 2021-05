Muncy went 1-for-4 with a home run and a strike out in Los Angeles' 4-3 win over San Francisco on Thursday.

Muncy took Giants' starter Alex Wood deep in the sixth to break a 3-3 tie and put the Dodgers up for good. The infielder has been one of Los Angeles' most reliable bats yet again this season and Muncy leads the league with an impressive .450 on base.