Muncy went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 9-3 win over the Athletics.

The third baseman was on his way to a hitless performance but instead broke the game open in the eighth inning with a three-run shot to right field. It's just the second home run of the year for Muncy, who is batting .191/.310/.305 through 40 games this year. He's never provided a high-leverage bat, but Muncy has yet to consistently find his power stroke in 2025 with a 29 percent strikeout rate, which would be a career worst.