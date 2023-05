Muncy went 3-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in Monday's 9-8 win over Minnesota.

Muncy took over the MLB lead in homers with his 13th and 14th on Monday. With a .925 OPS, Muncy could end up posting his second ever season with an OPS over .900. The batting average is only .216, but great plate discipline and some extra power has Muncy rolling in 2023. He is on pace to top 40 home runs for the first time in his career.