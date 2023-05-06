Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters that Muncy left Friday's game against the Diamondbacks with illness, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Muncy was due up to bat in the next inning, but the Dodgers replaced the infielder with Chris Taylor at third base. For now, Muncy should be considered day-to-day with a good chance to return by the end of the weekend.
