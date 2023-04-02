Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced that Muncy left Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks with a lower-body injury and that he will be reevaluated before Sunday's game, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Muncy was hit by a pitch in the groin area, and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that he "ad an interaction with a baseball that he needed to catch his breath a little." There's a very good chance Muncy will miss Sunday's game, and the evaluation will give clearance on whether this is a short or long-term injury for the infielder.