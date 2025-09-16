Muncy went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Monday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Phillies.

Muncy has been scuffling since returning from an oblique injury, going just 2-for-16 with three walks and five strikeouts over five games since he was activated Sept. 8. The infielder has managed to record 18 homers over 94 contests in an injury-riddled campaign. He's added a .251/.386/.481 slash line, 65 RBI, 47 runs scored and four stolen bases through 368 plate appearances, serving as the Dodgers' primary third baseman versus right-handed pitchers when he's healthy.