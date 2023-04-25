The Dodgers officially placed Muncy (personal) on the paternity list Tuesday.
Reliever Brusdar Graterol is joining Muncy on paternity leave, while reliever Evan Phillips was activated from the paternity list ahead of Tuesday's series opener in Pittsburgh. Meanwhile, the Dodgers called up infielder/designated hitter Michael Busch from Triple-A Oklahoma City in a transaction that corresponds with Muncy's placement on the paternity list. Muncy will most likely remain in Los Angeles for the entirety of the Dodgers' three-game series in Pittsburgh before he's presumably activated ahead of Friday's home game versus the Cardinals.