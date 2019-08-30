Dodgers' Max Muncy: MRI shows crack in wrist

An MRI revealed that Muncy has a crack in his right wrist, and he expects to be back in a week or two, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Muncy was initially diagnosed with a contusion, though further testing showed there was more damage than first thought. He'll likely require a trip to the injured list following this most recent update.

