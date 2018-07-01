Muncy will start at second base and bat second in Sunday's game against the Rockies. Manager Dave Roberts relayed that Muncy will serve as the Dodgers' primary option at the keystone against right-handed pitching, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Muncy has seen most of his action at the corner-infield spots this season, but Roberts believes that having Cody Bellinger at first base and Justin Turner at third base is the optimal setup for the Dodgers. That won't result in Muncy being phased out of the lineup, however, as the 27-year-old's unexpected excellence at the plate this season will allow him to retain a regular role at second base, a position where he possesses limited familiarity. Roberts is apparently willing to live with Muncy's lackluster defense due to the significant offensive upgrade he'll provide over Logan Forsythe, who projects to man the keystone primarily against left-handed pitching. The third man on the depth chart, Chase Utley, is only expected to garner one start per week at the position.