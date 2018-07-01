Dodgers' Max Muncy: Named primary second baseman
Muncy will start at second base and bat second in Sunday's game against the Rockies. Manager Dave Roberts relayed that Muncy will serve as the Dodgers' primary option at the keystone against right-handed pitching, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Muncy has seen most of his action at the corner-infield spots this season, but Roberts believes that having Cody Bellinger at first base and Justin Turner at third base is the optimal setup for the Dodgers. That won't result in Muncy being phased out of the lineup, however, as the 27-year-old's unexpected excellence at the plate this season will allow him to retain a regular role at second base, a position where he possesses limited familiarity. Roberts is apparently willing to live with Muncy's lackluster defense due to the significant offensive upgrade he'll provide over Logan Forsythe, who projects to man the keystone primarily against left-handed pitching. The third man on the depth chart, Chase Utley, is only expected to garner one start per week at the position.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart, rankings
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 15: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...
-
Prospects: Tucker begging for promotion
The Astros have one prospect on the way, but not the one everyone's hoping to see. Scott White...