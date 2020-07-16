Muncy (finger) is expected to play the field in an intrasquad game Thursday or Friday, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

The 29-year-old had two at-bats during Tuesday's intrasquad action, but he was pulled for a pinch runner after reaching base both times and didn't play defense. Muncy progressed to fielding groundballs in the past couple days after previously dealing with discomfort while catching the ball. Manager Dave Roberts has continually said he expects Muncy to be at first base come Opening Day despite the finger issue, and his presence in intrasquad action this week would only reaffirm that optimism.