Manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday that Muncy hasn't taken part in any baseball activities since suffering the elbow injury, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Roberts wouldn't officially rule out the first baseman for the NLCS should the Dodgers advance, but given that series would begin Saturday, it's safe to say Muncy won't be taking the field for that potential matchup. Cody Bellinger, Albert Pujols and Matt Beaty should continue filling in at first base for Los Angeles.