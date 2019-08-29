Dodgers' Max Muncy: Not in lineup Thursday

Muncy (wrist) is not in the lineup Thursday against the Diamondbacks.

This isn't all too surprising. Muncy was struck on the wrist by a pitch in the fifth inning Wednesday, and while initial X-rays cleared him of structural damage, he said after the game that he'll undergo additional tests on his injured right wrist. Enrique Hernandez is starting at the keystone in this one, while Muncy should be considered day-to-day until the results of his tests become clear.