Dodgers' Max Muncy: Not starting Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Muncy is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Rockies.
Muncy went just 4-for-33 (.121) over his last 10 games, so he will get a chance to clear his head. Mookie Betts will start at second base Monday, and Hanser Alberto will get the nod at third.
