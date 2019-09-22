Dodgers' Max Muncy: Not starting Sunday

Muncy (quadriceps) remains out of the lineup Sunday against the Rockies, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Though Muncy was expected to re-enter the lineup for the series finale after sitting out Saturday's 4-2 loss, the Dodgers will instead err on the side of caution and keep him out for another game. With an off day coming Monday, Muncy will benefit from some extra time to recover from the quad injury ahead of Tuesday's series opener in San Diego.