Muncy went 2-for-3 with a hit-by-pitch, a stolen base and a run in a 4-2 victory over the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

Muncy has been an on-base machine this season, registering a .443 OBP (second in MLB) thanks in large part to a league-leading 38 walks. His stolen base Wednesday was a nice surprise for fantasy managers who roster him, as it was only his second successful swipe since 2019.