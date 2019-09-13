Play

Dodgers' Max Muncy: Officially back from injured list

Muncy (wrist) was activated off the 10-day injured list Friday.

Muncy sustained the small right wrist fracture Aug. 28 but is ready to rejoin the Dodgers after a couple weeks on the shelf. The 29-year-old has a .253/.375/.525 slash line with 33 home runs and 87 RBI and will immediately slot back into his starting role at first base, batting second.

