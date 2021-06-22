Muncy (oblique) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list prior to Tuesday's game against the Padres, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Manager Dave Roberts said Monday that Muncy was expected to rejoin the lineup Tuesday and now the club has made his activation official. Muncy, who spent just the minimum 10 days on the IL, is expected to start at second base Tuesday with Albert Pujols getting the start at first base against lefty Blake Snell. Zach Reks was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City in a corresponding roster move.