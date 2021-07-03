Muncy went 1-for-3 with two walks and two RBI in Friday's 10-5 victory versus the Nationals.

Muncy contributed an RBI single in the Dodgers' nine-run seventh inning. That was his only hit of the game, but the first baseman also reached base twice via walk. His 19.2 percent walk rate ranks second in the majors behind Joey Gallo, and Muncy trails only Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with a .420 OBP. Muncy has collected exactly one hit in each of his past six games, with four of those knocks leaving the park.