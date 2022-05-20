site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Max Muncy: On bench Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
Muncy is out of the lineup for Friday's game at Philadelphia, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Muncy has a .710 OPS through 16 games in May and will take a seat after starting the past five contest. Justin Turner will serve as the designated hitter while Hanser Alberto starts at the hot corner.
