Muncy is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Angels, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Muncy is 1-for-23 with a double, two RBI, two runs and 11 strikeouts over his past eight games, though he's also walked seven times during that stretch. Justin Turner will shift to third base while catcher Will Smith rests his legs as the designated hitter against southpaw Patrick Sandoval.