site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: dodgers-max-muncy-opening-doubleheader-on-bench | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Dodgers' Max Muncy: Opening doubleheader on bench
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Muncy is not in the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Diamondbacks.
Muncy owns a stellar 1.041 OPS this month, but the Dodgers have little to play for at this point, so they will limit Muncy to no more than one start Tuesday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read