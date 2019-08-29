Dodgers' Max Muncy: Out after HBP

Muncy was hit by a pitch in the right wrist and exited Wednesday's game at San Diego, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Muncy went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts before leaving the contest during the fifth inning after being struck by a 94 mph fastball. Jedd Gyorko served as a pinch runner and entered the lineup in his absence.

