Dodgers' Max Muncy: Out against another lefty
Muncy is not in the lineup Saturday against the Diamondbacks, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
New acquisition David Freese is expected to steal starts against lefties, and he'll do just that Saturday against Patrick Corbin. Muncy has hit just .208 with a 41.4 percent strikeout rate over his last 30 games, but he has six homers and an .818 OPS over that stretch.
